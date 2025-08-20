PSX Surges To Record High, KSE-100 Tops 150,800 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:26 PM
Upward momentum persisted throughout session, with index advancing by 797, 838, 1,089, 1,118, 1,219, and ultimately 1,356 points, settling at an unprecedented level of 150,837 points
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 202 The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish run on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hitting a historic high amid strong investor confidence.
The market opened on a positive note, gaining 543 points to reach 150,314.
The upward momentum persisted throughout the session, with the index advancing by 797, 838, 1,089, 1,118, 1,219, and ultimately 1,356 points, settling at an unprecedented level of 150,837 points.
Analysts attributed the rally to renewed investor interest, improved macroeconomic indicators, and expectations of favorable corporate earnings. However, they noted that bouts of profit-taking kept the market volatile, leading to fluctuations in intraday trading.
The surge marks the highest level ever recorded at the psx, reinforcing investor optimism in Pakistan’s equity market.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case
Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord
PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September
DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points15 minutes ago
-
Threading synergies: CCP approves HAFL-HTML merger in yarn sector42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s marble, granite in high demand in China: PASDEC official2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,400 to Rs 355,200 per tola3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 20259 hours ago
-
Gold price declines in Pakistan after downward trend in global bullion markets21 hours ago
-
ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges adjustment21 hours ago
-
SECP, PBC affirm ongoing collaboration for business facilitation and regulatory reforms21 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews preparations for CPEC's upcoming JCC meeting, PM's expected visit to Beijing21 hours ago