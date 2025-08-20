(@Abdulla99267510)

Upward momentum persisted throughout session, with index advancing by 797, 838, 1,089, 1,118, 1,219, and ultimately 1,356 points, settling at an unprecedented level of 150,837 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 202 The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish run on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hitting a historic high amid strong investor confidence.

The market opened on a positive note, gaining 543 points to reach 150,314.

The upward momentum persisted throughout the session, with the index advancing by 797, 838, 1,089, 1,118, 1,219, and ultimately 1,356 points, settling at an unprecedented level of 150,837 points.

Analysts attributed the rally to renewed investor interest, improved macroeconomic indicators, and expectations of favorable corporate earnings. However, they noted that bouts of profit-taking kept the market volatile, leading to fluctuations in intraday trading.

The surge marks the highest level ever recorded at the psx, reinforcing investor optimism in Pakistan’s equity market.