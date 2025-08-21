Open Menu

Commerce Minister Arrives In Dhaka For 4-days Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Commerce Minister arrives in Dhaka for 4-days official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to begin a four-day official visit, scheduled from August 21 to 24, 2025.

Upon his arrival in Dhaka, he was warmly received by Mr Sk Bashir Uddin, Adviser for Commerce of Bangladesh, and Mr Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Pakistan.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh,said a release issued.

During his stay, the Commerce Minister will hold high-level meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart, senior government officials, and leading business representatives to explore new avenues of collaboration in trade and investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Minister praises Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre ..

Minister praises Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre in Lahore’s Tajpur over ser ..

27 minutes ago
 Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course call ..

Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik

1 hour ago
 FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes ..

FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes in flood-hit areas

1 hour ago
 The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has ..

The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the ..

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will b ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and u ..

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia launches new 'Nusuk Umrah' service to ..

Saudi Arabia launches new 'Nusuk Umrah' service to streamline visas, travel for ..

1 hour ago
UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

2 hours ago
 Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers

Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers

1 hour ago
 PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sana ..

PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

2 hours ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

2 hours ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business