Commerce Minister Arrives In Dhaka For 4-days Official Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to begin a four-day official visit, scheduled from August 21 to 24, 2025.
Upon his arrival in Dhaka, he was warmly received by Mr Sk Bashir Uddin, Adviser for Commerce of Bangladesh, and Mr Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Pakistan.
The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh,said a release issued.
During his stay, the Commerce Minister will hold high-level meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart, senior government officials, and leading business representatives to explore new avenues of collaboration in trade and investment.
