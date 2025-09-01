PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,353.34 points, a positive change of 0.91 percent, closing at 149,971.12 points against 148,617.78 points last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,353.34 points, a positive change of 0.91 percent, closing at 149,971.12 points against 148,617.78 points last trading day.

A total of 1,183,076,656 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,342,203,045 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 48.849 billion against Rs 52.305 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 480 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 272 of them recorded gains and 175 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 97,697,793 shares at Rs 16.

58 per share, K-Electric Limited with 85,903,125 shares at Rs5.43 per share and Pervez Ahmed Co. with 54,520,834 shares at Rs3.04 per share.

PAI Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 301.00 per share price, closing at Rs 27,300.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs216.81 rise in its per share price to Rs4,026.63.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 920.32 per share closing at Rs 32,701.00 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 77.20 decline in its share price to close at Rs 8,439.18.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 328 companies traded shares in the market out of which 236 witnessed gain, 90 loss where the prices of 2 companies remained unchanged.