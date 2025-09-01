Open Menu

Rupee Gains 02 Paisa Against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.75 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.77.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.9 and Rs 283.7, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.33 to close at Rs 330.

21 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.88, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 1.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 381.16 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 380.06.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.70 and Rs 75.08 respectively.

