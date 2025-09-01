Rupee Gains 02 Paisa Against US Dollar
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 07:43 PM
Rupee on Monday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.75 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.77
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.75 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.77.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.9 and Rs 283.7, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.33 to close at Rs 330.
21 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.88, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 1.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 381.16 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 380.06.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.70 and Rs 75.08 respectively.
Recent Stories
BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 beneficiaries under Benazir Hunarman ..
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 2025
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
National Library of Pakistan facilitates reading lovers through modern digitizat ..
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
More Stories From Business
-
Governor launches LCCI Directory of Trade & Industry 20252 hours ago
-
Women empowerment key pillar of ICCI’s economic vision2 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 20251 minute ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points1 minute ago
-
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar1 minute ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to 3 percent in August 20253 hours ago
-
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Dividend4 hours ago
-
Export of sports goods increases 32.50% in July 20256 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China explore stronger capital, financial sector ties8 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago