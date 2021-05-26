UrduPoint.com
Exports Of Surgical Instrument Touches $360 Billion In Last 10 Months: Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Exports of Surgical Instrument touches $360 billion in last 10 months: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan's exports of Surgical Instruments have increased during the period of July to April 2020-21 to worth of $ 360 billion as compared to the amount of $315 billion of same phase of FY 2019-20.

The country's exports increased in the following sectors including the Surgical Instruments 14 percent , Fish 2 percent , Meat 9 percent, Leather garments 7 percent, Pharmaceuticals 28 percent, Cement 1 percent , Cutlery 39 percent, Spices 4 percent and Electric Fans 41 percent during the period of July to April 2020-21 showed good growth as compared to the corresponding period last year 2019-20, the Adviser commerce said this on his official twitters account.

The Adviser said this increase in exports of upcoming and value-added products augurs well for our exports' base and the exporters of these products deserve full credit for it.

