Open Menu

SAPM Akhtar Identifies Issues In Enhancing Exports, Uplifting Manufacturing Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM

SAPM Akhtar identifies issues in enhancing exports, uplifting manufacturing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting that identified challenges confronted in enhancing manufacturing sector’s exports.

The meeting identified key issues like high electricity costs, excessive taxation, and lack of value addition, said a news release.

The SAPM emphasized that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, exports are the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. He stressed the need for taking practical measures to increase exports.

“The revival of the industrial sector and the enhancement of exports are key pillars of the Prime Minister’s economic vision,” he added.

Committee members underlined the importance of technology upgradation and adherence to international standards as essential steps for strengthening exports.

To address the identified challenges, Haroon formed sub-committees and assigned them specific responsibilities for immediate action.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

12 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

12 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

12 hours ago
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

12 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

12 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

12 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

12 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business