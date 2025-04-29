SAPM Akhtar Identifies Issues In Enhancing Exports, Uplifting Manufacturing Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting that identified challenges confronted in enhancing manufacturing sector’s exports.
The meeting identified key issues like high electricity costs, excessive taxation, and lack of value addition, said a news release.
The SAPM emphasized that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, exports are the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. He stressed the need for taking practical measures to increase exports.
“The revival of the industrial sector and the enhancement of exports are key pillars of the Prime Minister’s economic vision,” he added.
Committee members underlined the importance of technology upgradation and adherence to international standards as essential steps for strengthening exports.
To address the identified challenges, Haroon formed sub-committees and assigned them specific responsibilities for immediate action.
