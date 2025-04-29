Open Menu

Gold Price Up By Rs.2,100 To Rs.349,200 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Gold price up by Rs.2,100 to Rs.349,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2,100 and was sold at Rs.349,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 347,100 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,800 to Rs.

299,382 from Rs. 297,582 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went up to Rs.274,443 from Rs.272,784.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,497 and Rs.2,998 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $.21 to $3,310 from $3,289 whereas silver rates were recorded at $32.97, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

2 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

7 hours ago
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

16 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

16 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

16 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

16 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business