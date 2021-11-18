Farah Khan appointed as Deputy Director (Coordination & Protocol)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ms. Farah Khan, a BS-18 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Deputy Director (Coordination & Protocol), Chairman Secretariat, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Thursday, she has relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi and assumed the charge of the post.