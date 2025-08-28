Indonesian Consulate encourages Sukkur entrepreneurs to participate in Trade Expo Indonesia

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi conducted a working visit to Sukkur, the third-largest city in Sindh Province, Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi conducted a working visit to Sukkur, the third-largest city in Sindh Province, Pakistan. The visit aimed to promote the upcoming Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025, which will take place on 15–19 October 2025 in BSD City, Indonesia.

During the meeting with the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Dr. Ahmad Syofian, Economic Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi, highlighted that TEI 2025 will feature more than 1,460 exhibitors across diverse industry sectors.

“This year’s TEI offers a golden opportunity for Sukkur’s business community to directly engage with Indonesian companies and explore concrete cooperation opportunities. The Consulate General will also facilitate several Business-to-Business (B2B) Meetings and Business Matching sessions both prior to departure and during the event in Jakarta, ensuring more tangible trade outcomes,” Dr. Syofian stated.

Several Sukkur businessmen expressed their keen interest and commitment to participate as part of the Pakistan Delegation to TEI 2025. SCCI Vice President, Ameet Kumar, emphasized that participation in TEI will further diversify and strengthen Sukkur’s business landscape.

“We believe this event will bring new opportunities from Indonesia that can be developed and implemented in Sukkur,” he noted.

In addition to the meeting, the Economic Team of the Consulate General also visited and met with the owner of ICON Mall by Ghouris, one of the largest supermarkets in Sukkur. The mall is owned by former SCCI President, Aamir Ghouri. On this occasion, the Consulate General conveyed its commitment to facilitate connections between Karachi and Sukkur businesses with Indonesian suppliers, so that a wider variety of Indonesian consumer products can enter and thrive in the Sukkur market.

This visit to Sukkur underlines the active role of the Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi in strengthening economic diplomacy and enhancing Indonesia–Pakistan trade relations, particularly with Sindh Province. It is expected that the initiative will generate more business opportunities and strategic collaborations while reinforcing Indonesia’s position as one of Pakistan’s key trading partners.