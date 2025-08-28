Open Menu

SECP Initiates Key Collaboration With Stakeholders

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 07:08 PM

SECP initiates key collaboration with stakeholders

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday initiated strategic collaborations with various stakeholders to formalization and inclusive development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday initiated strategic collaborations with various stakeholders to formalization and inclusive development.

The collaboration includes government ministries, regulatory authorities, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), land authorities, electricity distribution companies, chambers of commerce, SMEDA, and digital banking platforms such as Easypaisa and JazzCash, said a news release.

Formal communications have been issued to these entities to foster a more conducive environment for business incorporation.

SECP continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Pakistan’s corporate sector by streamlining business registration processes and actively promoting corporatization as a key driver of sustainable economic growth, it added.

These collaborations aim to promote the growth of the formal sector by encouraging partner organizations to prioritize engagements with companies registered with the SECP.

The initiative also emphasizes the immense benefits of corporatization, which include limited liability protection, enhanced credibility, greater scalability, improved access to capital, perpetual succession, strengthened governance, tax efficiencies, simplified ownership transfer, and stronger brand protection.

Furthermore, companies operating under the SECP’s purview benefit from regulatory oversight and statutory compliance, which enhances their credibility, reduces procurement-related risks, and ensures the enforceability of contractual obligations.

This collective approach supports the development of a more transparent, traceable, and efficient documented economy.

This joint initiative is further bolstered by a comprehensive and targeted public outreach campaign comprising seminars, workshops, and digital media engagement.

The campaign aims to engage informal sector entities through the aforementioned stakeholders, raising awareness about the SECP’s digital and simplified business registration process.

The SECP underscores that such coordinated, cross-sector initiatives are essential for identifying and removing administrative barriers to corporatization while fostering the policy alignment needed to support the formalization of business activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Supreme Court dismisses accused's pre-arrest bail

Supreme Court dismisses accused's pre-arrest bail

12 seconds ago
 Protection of stored wheat stock vital in flood hi ..

Protection of stored wheat stock vital in flood hit districts

14 seconds ago
 2-member gang busted, 2 stolen motorcycles recover ..

2-member gang busted, 2 stolen motorcycles recovered

15 seconds ago
 Pakistan to establish AI regulatory sandboxes & na ..

Pakistan to establish AI regulatory sandboxes & national compute grid

16 seconds ago
 Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbabl ..

Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium

25 minutes ago
 SECP initiates key collaboration with stakeholders

SECP initiates key collaboration with stakeholders

28 seconds ago
Bani robbery case accused nabbed

Bani robbery case accused nabbed

17 seconds ago
 RWMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Milad(SAW)proc ..

RWMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Milad(SAW)procession

12 minutes ago
 SAPM Haroon chairs with DRAP on insulin production

SAPM Haroon chairs with DRAP on insulin production

12 minutes ago
 ICT police bust bike lifter gang; three nabbed wit ..

ICT police bust bike lifter gang; three nabbed with valuables

12 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 34 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.3 mill ..

ANF recovers over 34 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.3 million in four operations

12 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi ex ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses solidarity with flood- ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business