SAPM Haroon Chairs With DRAP On Insulin Production

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:57 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to discuss insulin production in collaboration with Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to discuss insulin production in collaboration with Russia.

The meeting was attended by representative of the Russian Government Denis Nazarov, Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and senior officials of DRAP, said a news release.

The discussions focused on the establishment of local insulin manufacturing facilities in Pakistan through a joint project with Russia.

SAPM said that the proposed insulin manufacturing project with Russia would lay the foundation for a new era of bilateral relations.

He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is committed to ensuring foreign investment and the transfer of technology.

Haroon further said that insulin production in the country would be carried out in phases, with bulk production and technology transfer expected within three years.

He noted that the joint venture would create new opportunities for business cooperation and ensure access to essential medicines for the people of Pakistan. He added that strict compliance from partner companies would be essential to ensure the success of the project.

