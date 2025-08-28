(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan inched up to $ 19,617.8 million as of August 22, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 14,274.3 million.

SBP reserves increased by $ 18 million to $ 14,274.3 million during the week ended on 22 August 2025, the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on position of liquid foreign reserves.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks during the period under review also increased by $ 29 million to $ 5,343.5 million, as shown in the forex reserves break up.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 15, 2025, were $ 19,570.8 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves amounting to $ 14,256.2 million while the commercial banks held reserves of $ 5,314.6 million.