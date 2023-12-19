FBFC to become operational soon: Secretary Industries

The Faisalabad Business Facilitation Center (FBFC) will become operational very soon where 17 departments would provide "No Objection Certificates" (NOC) within a mandated time frame ranging from 10-30 days, said Ehsan Bhutta, provincial Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skill Development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Business Facilitation Center (FBFC) will become operational very soon where 17 departments would provide "No Objection Certificates" (NOC) within a mandated time frame ranging from 10-30 days, said Ehsan Bhutta, provincial Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skill Development.

Addressing the business community in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he discussed problems faced by the business community and said that 70% identified problems related to the federal, and 30% related to provincial departments and a few were linked to local governments.

He was optimistic that the FBFC would play a key role in resolving the imminent issues. He said that all Punjab chambers were consulted at the highest level to resolve their issues on a fast-track basis. "Seventeen departments including Housing, Local Government, FDA, WASA, TEPA, Forests, Tourism, Environment, Irrigation, Labour and Social Security etc would set up their desks in the center in addition to Federal entities of gas and electricity. The intending investor will have to just file an application while the remaining process would be undertaken by the BFC staff," he added.

He said that the Industries Department had also uploaded a list of required documents and fee structure with a timeframe required under the rules for the issuance of the NOC. "It would save applicants from repeatedly visiting the BFC to complete the mandatory documentation", he said, adding that a well defined monitoring system had also been evolved while applicants could also pay the fee through E-Pay in addition to tracking their application through an online system. He said that applicants would receive an SMS mentioning the date for the collection of the required NOC.

Explaining the ecosystem for businesses, he said that it requires continuity of policies, law and order and availability of inputs including gas, electricity and raw material. "However, the mandated tasks of the industries department would be resolved on a priority basis", he said and added that smog had become a major threat to human health, but its main causes had been defined as vehicular emission, stubble burning and the industry.

Responding to a question, he said that all information uploaded on the server of the BFC would be linked with the provincial and then with the federal portal in a later phase. He said that some programmes had already been rolled out while the remaining were in the experimental stage. They would become part of the BFC very soon, he added.

About physical visits by different departments, he said that all departments under the umbrella of the BFC would visit an industrial unit at the same time to save industrialists from repeated visits.

Earlier, acting President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad welcomed the guests and introduced Faisalabad as one of the major industrial hubs of Pakistan.

About the FCCI, he said that it represented 118 associations, sectors and sub-sectors and also plays a key role in bridging the gap between the government and the business community. He appreciated the establishment of the BFC and said that all mandatory NOCs could be issued under one roof.

He also stressed the need for uniformity and continuity of economic policies so that investors could start major projects with full confidence. He termed existing circumstances most discouraging and said that Faisalabad was known as the city of power looms but most of the units had been closed and looms were being sold at a throwaway price.

He said that exports and foreign remittances were also in declining mode as gas and electricity tariffs had been increased manifold. He paid tribute to the business community and said that despite daunting challenges, they were waging "Jihad" in the most critical situation.

He said, "Being Muslim, we are not disappointed but the people at the helms of affairs must carve out workable policies to put the country on the growth trajectory."

Shafiq Hussain Shah, Kashif Zia, Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Sana Ullah Khan Niazi, Shakil Ansari, Rana Fayyaz Ahmed and Aftab Butt took part in the question-answer session.

Madam Saima of PBIT also participated in the meeting through online while a short documentary on the BFC was also screened.

Later, Dr. Sajjad Arshad presented an FCCI memento to Ehsan Bhutta whereas Mr. Bhutta also recorded his impressions in the FCCI visitors’ book.