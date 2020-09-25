FBR chairman holds E-Kutchery for taxpayers issues redressal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :In order to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani Friday held an E-Kutchery to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers.

The complainants called at 111772772 and interacted directly with the FBR chairman who was also Revenue Division secretary, said an FBR statement issued here.

The FBR chairman listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on spot directions for their resolution.

He appreciated the suggestion put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be looked into.

The chairman assured that the FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers and requested them to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate for the redressal of any issue confronted by them.