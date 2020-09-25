UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Chairman Holds E-Kutchery For Taxpayers Issues Redressal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

FBR chairman holds E-Kutchery for taxpayers issues redressal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :In order to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani Friday held an E-Kutchery to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers.

The complainants called at 111772772 and interacted directly with the FBR chairman who was also Revenue Division secretary, said an FBR statement issued here.

The FBR chairman listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on spot directions for their resolution.

He appreciated the suggestion put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be looked into.

The chairman assured that the FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers and requested them to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate for the redressal of any issue confronted by them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Visit FBR All

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

3 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

26 minutes ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

26 minutes ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

26 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Urges UN to Establish International Day t ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.