Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Karachi, SEPT, 23 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 23, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 25, 2025

USD 281.

4029

GBP 379.3593

EUR 330.6484

JPY 1.9003

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situati ..

Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Ba ..

Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing

10 minutes ago
 Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince ..

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at histori ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at historic High-level International Con ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in Ne ..

Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in New York

8 hours ago
 France formally recognises Palestinian state

France formally recognises Palestinian state

11 hours ago
 UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitari ..

UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80

11 hours ago
 Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business