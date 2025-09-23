Foreign Exchange Rates
Published September 23, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Karachi, SEPT, 23 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 23, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 25, 2025
USD 281.
4029
GBP 379.3593
EUR 330.6484
JPY 1.9003
