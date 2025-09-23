- Home
State Bank Of Pakistan Approves LemFi Partnership With United Bank Limited For Remittances To Pakistan.
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 12:27 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Sep, 2025) RightCard Payment Service Limited, trading as LemFi, a leading international payments platform, announced today that the Apex Bank in Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has approved its operation of remittance services into Pakistan in partnership with multiple strategic partners, including United Bank Limited (UBL). This approval guarantees LemFi the continued provision of enhanced, secure, and low-cost money transfer services for millions of Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and Europe, who regularly send funds to their families and friends back home.
With a record estimated inflow of over US$33 billion received in personal remittances in 2024, Pakistan stands as one of the world’s most essential remittance corridors. “We are honoured to receive these approvals from the State Bank of Pakistan to serve the Pakistani diaspora”, said
Muhammad Daiyaan Alam, LemFi’s Head of South Asia Expansion & Growth. “Pakistan represents one of the most significant remittance corridors to us, and globally, we welcome every opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to make sending money home more reliable, affordable and cost-effective for Pakistani families worldwide.”
The State Bank of Pakistan’s approval aligns with its broader strategy to promote financial inclusion and facilitate legitimate cross-border transactions.
It follows a comprehensive review process that evaluates LemFi’s technical capabilities, financial stability, risk management, and commitment to consumer protection.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
● Regulatory Compliance: Full adherence to the State Bank of Pakistan’s guidelines and international anti-money laundering standards.
● Trust and Reliability: LemFi customers can rest assured of quality service delivery, delivered through extensive coverage.
● Competitive Offerings: Competitive exchange rates, low-cost fees and other innovative financial service offerings are enhanced.
LemFi’s Head of Global Expansion and Growth, Philip Daniel, says, “Partnering with UBL allows us to combine our innovative platform with their trusted banking network and legacy, ultimately delivering on our shared vision of a more inclusive and accessible financial future for all Pakistanis.”
As LemFi expands across key markets and corridors, it will continue to leverage cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and key acquisitions to deliver secure, reliable, and
innovative financial services, while maintaining regulatory compliance and cooperation with relevant stakeholders.
