NIPA Delegation Visits CCRI Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A 16-member delegation from the 38th Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Islamabad, visited the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, on Tuesday.
The team, led by faculty member Muhammad Imran, was welcomed by Dr. Muhammad Akbar, Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics, who briefed them on the institute’s objectives, research activities, and achievements.
He informed that CCRI Multan had developed 39 high-yield cotton varieties, introduced heat and drought-tolerant strains, and made significant progress in controlling cotton leaf curl virus.
He added that Pakistani cotton was globally recognized for its fiber strength and whiteness, and ongoing research aims to further enhance quality and production.
Muhammad Imran said the visit aimed to expose course participants to practical models of agricultural research and improve administrative understanding. The delegation appreciated CCRI’s work, congratulated scientists, and expressed hope that the institute would continue advancing Pakistan’s cotton sector.
