FBR issues Rs 51.5 bln refunds through FASTER

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has so far made refund payments of Rs 51.5 billion to the exporters and businessmen through FASTER, the fully automated Sales Tax E-Refund System.

As per the record since July 2019, refunds amounting to Rs. 64.

5 billion were claimed through FASTR System, out of which cases of Rs 57 billion were processed, said an FBR press statement issued here Tuesday.

Out of these processed cases, refund payment of Rs 51.5 billion have been made to the exporters and businessmen so far, the statement added.

The remaining unpaid refund cases have been withheld due to incomplete data provided by the exporters and businessmen, it added.