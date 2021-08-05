FBR seals cigarette manufacturing unit in Mardan

The authorities of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have sealed a cigarette manufacturing unit in district Mardan over interference in official operation and registered FIR against the directors and three other persons, said a press release issued here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The authorities of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) have sealed a cigarette manufacturing unit in district Mardan over interference in official operation and registered FIR against the directors and three other persons, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On the special directives of Commissioner Corporate Zone, Regional Tax Office (RTO) FBR Peshawar, Mohammad Tariq Jamal Khattak, Deputy Commissioner (Tobacco), Abdul Baseer Khattak and his team sealed the Indus Tobacco (Private) Limited, Anwar Kalley Mardan. An FBR has also registered an FIR against the company directors and three others.

For further legal proceeding, the case has been sent to the court of Special Judge (Customs, Taxation & Anti-Smuggling) Peshawar.

According to FIR a Tobacco Monitoring Squad of FBR headed by Inspector Said Ali was on official duty in the cigarette manufacturing factory wherein he was attacked by three persons, was stopped from working and then kicked him out of the production hall.

During that period, the management of the factory allegedly shifted illegal stock of cigarettes from the spot. Three directors of the company were also backing the accused.

The three persons have been nominated as main accused while the directors as co-accused in the case while the factory has been sealed.

The FBR authorities have made clear that the violators of the law would be dealt with iron hand and tax evaders will get no leniency.