FDA removes encroachments from Madina Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from

Y-block Madina Town, besides sealing a plot for illegally use of commercial

purpose.

FDA spokesman said on Sunday that FDA Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam

received a complaint that some people encroached state land in Y-block

Madina Town by constructing illegal structure which created difficulties

for the residents and passersby.

Taking action on the complaint, Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam along with

his team reached the spot and removed all kinds of encroachments with

the help of tractor and other machinery near plot No.27-Y-104.

The FDA officer also sealed a plot No.166 of Koh-e-Noor Town due to

illegal commercial use.