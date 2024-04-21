Open Menu

FDA Removes Encroachments From Madina Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

FDA removes encroachments from Madina Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from

Y-block Madina Town, besides sealing a plot for illegally use of commercial

purpose.

FDA spokesman said on Sunday that FDA Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam

received a complaint that some people encroached state land in Y-block

Madina Town by constructing illegal structure which created difficulties

for the residents and passersby.

Taking action on the complaint, Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam along with

his team reached the spot and removed all kinds of encroachments with

the help of tractor and other machinery near plot No.27-Y-104.

The FDA officer also sealed a plot No.166 of Koh-e-Noor Town due to

illegal commercial use.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

15 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

15 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

15 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

15 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

15 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

15 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

15 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business