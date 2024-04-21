FDA Removes Encroachments From Madina Town
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from
Y-block Madina Town, besides sealing a plot for illegally use of commercial
purpose.
FDA spokesman said on Sunday that FDA Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam
received a complaint that some people encroached state land in Y-block
Madina Town by constructing illegal structure which created difficulties
for the residents and passersby.
Taking action on the complaint, Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam along with
his team reached the spot and removed all kinds of encroachments with
the help of tractor and other machinery near plot No.27-Y-104.
The FDA officer also sealed a plot No.166 of Koh-e-Noor Town due to
illegal commercial use.
