UrduPoint.com

Fed Governor Says Crypto Buyers Wont Be Bailed Out If Price Goes To Zero

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Fed Governor Says Crypto Buyers Wont be Bailed Out if Price Goes to Zero

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn't expect to be bailed out, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday.

"If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point, please don't be surprised and don't expect taxpayers to socialize your losses," Waller said in a speech.

The price of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, was down more than 4% on the day, hovering at $12,700 after Waller spoke.

Bitcoin hit a two-year low of around $15,500 in November as US financial authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates the country's stock exchange, came down hard on the industry after the collapse of FTX, an exchange that facilitates trade in crypto assets.

Prosecutors in Manhattan have accused FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of Dollars in customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, which acted as a backstop financier for the exchange. Bankman-Fried has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

The FTX saga initially wiped out some $1.3 trillion from digital tokens, although Bitcoin itself saw a 40% rebound in January from November's lows.

"It's clear ... that the crypto faithful are keeping the faith" the New York Times said in a commentary in January.

The FTX collapse also led to bankruptcy filings by other branded Names in crypto such as the Celsius Network and the lending unit of Genesis Global Capital.

Besides Bankman-Fried, other individuals have faced charges too. Just this week, a former product manager at another crypto exchange, Coinbase, pleaded guilty to insider trading using confidential information on which assets were scheduled to be listed on the exchange, the Justice Department said.

Waller said while the impact of "crypto industry stress" on the financial system has been minimal, it is critical to mitigate the fiscal stability risks associated with them.

He added that banks that deal with crypto customers must comply with know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering regulations.

Financial regulators, including those in New York State, have issued multiple guidance to crypto investors and operators in recent months to prevent more debacles within the industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Stock Exchange Exchange Bitcoin Buy Manhattan Price New York Cryptocurrency January November Criminals All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

25 minutes ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

25 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

35 minutes ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

36 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

37 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.