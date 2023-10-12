Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance, Revenue And Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akthar Meets Kyungho

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 10:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akthar held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister / Minister for Economic and Finance of Korea, Kyungho Choo, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of World Bank/ IMF in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Both sides discussed important economic matters of mutual interest, They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic and trade cooperation, the finance ministry said on social media platform X.

Dr Shamshad also appreciated the development support extended by KOICA to Pakistan and stressed the need to further enhance it.

More Stories From Business