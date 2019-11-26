Fifth Forum of Gas Exporting Countries Launches in Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The 5th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is scheduled to start in the Equatoguinean capital city of Malabo on Tuesday and run through Friday.

The first three days of the forum will feature high-level working group meetings and exhibitions, as well as the Second International Gas Seminar.

The Heads of State and Government Summit will be held on Friday and be chaired by the host state's head, Equatoguinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. GECF member-states include Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Norway, Oman, and Peru are observer states.

Prior to the summit, the Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting will be held on Thursday to prepare the final draft of the summit's declaration.

The GECF is an international governmental organization that provides a platform for regular cooperation and exchange of ideas among its member states. Together they account for over 70 percent of the world's proven natural gas reserves.