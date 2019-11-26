UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fifth Forum Of Gas Exporting Countries Launches In Equatorial Guinea On Tuesday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:06 PM

Fifth Forum of Gas Exporting Countries Launches in Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday

The 5th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is scheduled to start in the Equatoguinean capital city of Malabo on Tuesday and run through Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The 5th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is scheduled to start in the Equatoguinean capital city of Malabo on Tuesday and run through Friday.

The first three days of the forum will feature high-level working group meetings and exhibitions, as well as the Second International Gas Seminar.

The Heads of State and Government Summit will be held on Friday and be chaired by the host state's head, Equatoguinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. GECF member-states include Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Norway, Oman, and Peru are observer states.

Prior to the summit, the Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting will be held on Thursday to prepare the final draft of the summit's declaration.

The GECF is an international governmental organization that provides a platform for regular cooperation and exchange of ideas among its member states. Together they account for over 70 percent of the world's proven natural gas reserves.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Iran Russia Egypt Iraq Norway Oman Qatar Malabo Azerbaijan Equatorial Guinea Algeria Bolivia Peru Trinidad And Tobago Kazakhstan Libya United Arab Emirates Nigeria Venezuela Angola Gas Government

Recent Stories

Kheer is Pakistan’s favorite wedding dessert, fo ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Paralympic Committee Monitors WADA's Work, ..

7 minutes ago

Russia plans to build lunar base after 2025

7 minutes ago

Scenic beauty of 'Daral lake' gripping tourists at ..

7 minutes ago

CJP suspends notification for extension in Gen Baj ..

22 minutes ago

Lung cancer: AI shows who will benefit from immuno ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.