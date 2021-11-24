UrduPoint.com

Finance Ministry Refutes Misleading News On Gas Shortage

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:56 PM

Finance ministry refutes misleading news on gas shortage

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday categorically refuted the contents of a news item published in a section of press on gas shortfall and termed it as completely misleading and out of context

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Finance Ministry on Wednesday categorically refuted the contents of a news item published in a section of press on gas shortfall and termed it as completely misleading and out of context.

"News item published in Daily The News titled 'Govt couldn't purchase gas Cargoes in time, admits Tarin' is completely misleading and out of the context," said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The statement clarified that when an anchor (Nadeem Malik) asked the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance about the gas shortfall situation in the country, he stated the reasons including the ongoing global LNG shortages which have created fiasco, and said it was not in control of anybody.

The government had been buying the gas as required, despite higher international prices, he said and mentioned that there was one tender scrapped in July, but this has nothing to do with winter gas.

The Adviser Finance had not mentioned at any point that winter gas shortfalls were due to non-procurement of LNG on time, the statement added.

It is also clarified that very little LNG was diverted to domestic gas consumers because of high price differential and the gas shortages in winter which the country faces every year due to depletion of local gas fields.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Price July Gas Government

Recent Stories

PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk

PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk

4 minutes ago
 Bulgaria, N.Macedonia mourn after fatal tourist bu ..

Bulgaria, N.Macedonia mourn after fatal tourist bus crash

4 minutes ago
 Registration of artistes begins in Sargodha

Registration of artistes begins in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand to benefit as trade, travel hub connec ..

New Zealand to benefit as trade, travel hub connecting Asia to South America: re ..

5 minutes ago
 Means of production prices fall in China

Means of production prices fall in China

13 minutes ago
 Capital to get another drug addicts' rehabilitatio ..

Capital to get another drug addicts' rehabilitation center: Ijaz Shah

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.