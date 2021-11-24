Finance ministry refutes misleading news on gas shortage

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday categorically refuted the contents of a news item published in a section of press on gas shortfall and termed it as completely misleading and out of context

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Finance Ministry on Wednesday categorically refuted the contents of a news item published in a section of press on gas shortfall and termed it as completely misleading and out of context.

"News item published in Daily The News titled 'Govt couldn't purchase gas Cargoes in time, admits Tarin' is completely misleading and out of the context," said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The statement clarified that when an anchor (Nadeem Malik) asked the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance about the gas shortfall situation in the country, he stated the reasons including the ongoing global LNG shortages which have created fiasco, and said it was not in control of anybody.

The government had been buying the gas as required, despite higher international prices, he said and mentioned that there was one tender scrapped in July, but this has nothing to do with winter gas.

The Adviser Finance had not mentioned at any point that winter gas shortfalls were due to non-procurement of LNG on time, the statement added.

It is also clarified that very little LNG was diverted to domestic gas consumers because of high price differential and the gas shortages in winter which the country faces every year due to depletion of local gas fields.