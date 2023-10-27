(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A representative from FonGrow, a company of Fauji Foundation to promote sustainable and efficient food production, recently conducted a visit to the proposed Daraban Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to explore the numerous opportunities and potential it offers, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the visit, the proposed SEZ’s future prospects and its expected contributions to the overall prosperity of the region were discussed. A comprehensive briefing was given with a focus on SEZ’s strategic location and its pivotal role as an economic development hub.

Strategically positioned, Daraban SEZ is poised to act as a driving force for economic development, generating employment, nurturing innovation, and attracting both local and foreign investors. Its impact extends far beyond its borders, making a significant mark on both national and international scales.

