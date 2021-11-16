Food group exports increases 27% in 4 months

(@FahadShabbir)

Food group exports from the country witnessed an increase of 26.91 percent during first four months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Food group exports from the country witnessed an increase of 26.91 percent during first four months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported food commodities worth US $1434.398 million during July-October (2021-22) as compared the exports of US $1130.250 million during July-October (2020-21), showing growth of 26.91 percent, according the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The commodities that contribute in positive growth included rice export of which increased by 19.04 from US $ 499.442 million to US $594.528 million during the period under review while the export of tobacco increase to US $11.420 million from US $ 8.375 million, showing growth of 36.36 percent.

The export of fruits rose by 21.29 percent from US $118.101 million to US $143.242 million whereas the export of vegetables witnessed nominal increase of 2.01 percent to US $68.372 million from US $67.028 million.

Similarly, the spices export also surge to 18.83 percent from US $26.417 percent to US $ 31.391 million while the oil seeds, nuts and kernals exports increased by 804.52 percent to US $ 84.853 million to US $ 9.381 million.

The export of meat and meat preparations increased by 2.60 percent as its export increase from US $101.907 million last year to US $104.558 million while the all other food items export rose by 68.81 percent from US 177.510 million to US $299.650 million, it added.

However, the commodities contributed in negative growth include fish and fish preparation export decreased by 21.05 percent from US 122.089 million to US $ 96.

384 million, Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the food group exports also increased by 28.16 percent to US $414.720 million during October 2021 as compared to the export of US $323.590 million during last year.

On yearly basis, the export of rice increased by 22.99%, fruits by 15.80%, Tobacco by 19.48 %, spices by 26.29 %, oil seeds, nuts and kernals by 664.10% and all other food items by 58.86 percent.

However, the export of fish and fish preparations decreased by 9.72 percent, vegetables by 26.66 percent and meat and meat preparations by 0.96 percent.

On month-on-month basis the export of food commodities also increased by 15.41 in October 2021 as compared to the exports of US $359.331 million in September 2021.

On monthly basis, the exports of rice rose by 19.87 percent, fish and fish preparation by 23.16 percent, fruits by 7.46 percent, vegetables by 47.61 percent, tobacco by 30.13 percent, oil seeds, nuts and kernals by 21.35 percent and all other food items by10.51 percent.

However, the export of meat and its preparations decreased by 8.56 percent, and spices by 12.97 percent, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports surged by 24.94 during the first four month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $9.462 billion against the exports of $7.573 billion during July-October (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 65.40 percent by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.

\395