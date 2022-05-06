UrduPoint.com

Footballs Exports Witness 40.33 Pc Increase

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

Footballs exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 40.33 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 40.33 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2021-22, Footballs worth US $132,936 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 94,730 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 35.

23 percent, worth US $ 259,851 as compared to exports of $192,160 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 16.36 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $56,702 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $48,731.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 44.18 percent, worth US$ 70,213 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 48,699 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week ..

Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week to Agree on Embargo on Russia ..

6 minutes ago
 Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown to be kicked off against immoral videos ..

Crackdown to be kicked off against immoral videos on social media: Sana Ullah

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Declines to Comment on Belarusian Court De ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Belarusian Court Decision on Russian Citizen Sape ..

6 minutes ago
 Redrawing electoral maps conspiracy to disempower ..

Redrawing electoral maps conspiracy to disempower Muslim majority in IIOJK: Wani ..

29 minutes ago
 PDMA launches relief operation in quake-hit areas ..

PDMA launches relief operation in quake-hit areas of Balochistan

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.