Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 40.33 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2021-22, Footballs worth US $132,936 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 94,730 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 35.

23 percent, worth US $ 259,851 as compared to exports of $192,160 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 16.36 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $56,702 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $48,731.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 44.18 percent, worth US$ 70,213 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 48,699 of the same period of last year.