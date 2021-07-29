UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ford Posts Surprise Quarterly Profit On Rising Prices

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Ford posts surprise quarterly profit on rising prices

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Ford reported a surprise profit as strong vehicle pricing offset the hit from the semiconductor shortage, sending the automaker's shares higher Wednesday.

Robust demand for vehicles in the reopening economy drove profits to $1.1 billion in the latest three months, about double the level seen in the same quarter of 2020, Ford said in its earnings report.

Revenues jumped 38 percent to $26.8 billion.

Analysts had expected a second-quarter loss based on Ford's forecast in April.

But Ford said it was able to eliminate dealer incentives, and revenue per unit jumped 14 percent compared with the same quarter of last year.

The automaker also raised some key forecasts for the year, saying it expects volume to increase in the second half of 2021.

The company cited strong demand for its new Mustang Mach-E all-electric sport utility vehicle, and brisk orders for the F-150 Lightning, the first all-electric version of the popular pickup.

Ford shares rose 3.9 percent to $14.40 in after hours trading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Company Vehicles Vehicle Same April 2020 From Ford Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

9 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

11 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

9 hours ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.