Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0414% PA 0.7086% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0042% PA 0.7543% PA
For 12 months 0.0898% PA 0.9648% PA
For 2 Years 0.0898% PA 1.4648% PA
For 3 Years 0.0898% PA 1.7148% PA
For 4 years 0.0898% PA 1.9648% PA
For 5 years 0.0898% PA 2.0898% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2024% PA 0.5476% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1775% PA 0.5725% PA
For 12 Months -0.1228% PA 0.7523% PA
For 2 Years -0.1228% PA 1.2523% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1228% PA 1.5023% PA
For 4 years -0.1228% PA 1.7523% PA
For 5 years -0.1228% PA 1.8773% PA
EURO VALUE 21-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2859% PA 1.0359% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2619% PA 0.0119% PA
For 12 Months 0.2136% PA 1.0886% PA
For 2 Years 0.2136% PA 1.5886% PA
For 3 Years 0.2136% PA 1.8386% PA
For 4 years 0.2136% PA 2.0886% PA
For 5 years 0.2136% PA 2.2136% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1487% PA 0.6013% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1893% PA 0.5607% PA
For 12 Months 0.2068% PA 0.6682% PA
For 2 Years 0.2068% PA 1.1682% PA
For 3 Years 0.2068% PA 1.4182% PA
For 4 Years 0.2068% PA 1.6682% PA
For 5 years 0.2068% PA 1.7932% PA