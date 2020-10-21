KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0414% PA 0.7086% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0042% PA 0.7543% PA

For 12 months 0.0898% PA 0.9648% PA

For 2 Years 0.0898% PA 1.4648% PA

For 3 Years 0.0898% PA 1.7148% PA

For 4 years 0.0898% PA 1.9648% PA

For 5 years 0.0898% PA 2.0898% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2024% PA 0.5476% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1775% PA 0.5725% PA

For 12 Months -0.1228% PA 0.7523% PA

For 2 Years -0.1228% PA 1.2523% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1228% PA 1.5023% PA

For 4 years -0.1228% PA 1.7523% PA

For 5 years -0.1228% PA 1.8773% PA

EURO VALUE 21-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2859% PA 1.0359% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2619% PA 0.0119% PA

For 12 Months 0.2136% PA 1.0886% PA

For 2 Years 0.2136% PA 1.5886% PA

For 3 Years 0.2136% PA 1.8386% PA

For 4 years 0.2136% PA 2.0886% PA

For 5 years 0.2136% PA 2.2136% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1487% PA 0.6013% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1893% PA 0.5607% PA

For 12 Months 0.2068% PA 0.6682% PA

For 2 Years 0.2068% PA 1.1682% PA

For 3 Years 0.2068% PA 1.4182% PA

For 4 Years 0.2068% PA 1.6682% PA

For 5 years 0.2068% PA 1.7932% PA