KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0195% PA 0.7305% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0082% PA 0.7583% PA

For 12 months 0.0844% PA 0.9594% PA

For 2 Years 0.0844% PA 1.4594% PA

For 3 Years 0.0844% PA 1.7094% PA

For 4 years 0.0844% PA 1.9594% PA

For 5 years 0.0844% PA 2.0844% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2089% PA 0.5411% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1905% PA 0.5595% PA

For 12 Months -0.1179% PA 0.7571% PA

For 2 Years -0.1179% PA 1.2571% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1179% PA 1.5071% PA

For 4 years -0.1179% PA 1.7571% PA

For 5 years -0.1179% PA 1.8821% PA

EURO VALUE 04 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2984% PA 1.0484% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2680% PA 1.0180% PA

For 12 Months 0.2281% PA 1.1031% PA

For 2 Years 0.2281% PA 1.6031% PA

For 3 Years 0.2281% PA 1.8531% PA

For 4 years 0.2281% PA 2.1031% PA

For 5 years 0.2281% PA 2.2281% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1317% PA 0.6183% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA

For 12 Months 0.1980% PA 0.6770% PA

For 2 Years 0.1980% PA 1.1770% PA

For 3 Years 0.1980% PA 1.4270% PA

For 4 Years 0.1980% PA 1.6770% PA

For 5 years 0.1980% PA 1.8020% PA