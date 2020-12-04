Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0195% PA 0.7305% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0082% PA 0.7583% PA
For 12 months 0.0844% PA 0.9594% PA
For 2 Years 0.0844% PA 1.4594% PA
For 3 Years 0.0844% PA 1.7094% PA
For 4 years 0.0844% PA 1.9594% PA
For 5 years 0.0844% PA 2.0844% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2089% PA 0.5411% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1905% PA 0.5595% PA
For 12 Months -0.1179% PA 0.7571% PA
For 2 Years -0.1179% PA 1.2571% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1179% PA 1.5071% PA
For 4 years -0.1179% PA 1.7571% PA
For 5 years -0.1179% PA 1.8821% PA
EURO VALUE 04 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2984% PA 1.0484% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2680% PA 1.0180% PA
For 12 Months 0.2281% PA 1.1031% PA
For 2 Years 0.2281% PA 1.6031% PA
For 3 Years 0.2281% PA 1.8531% PA
For 4 years 0.2281% PA 2.1031% PA
For 5 years 0.2281% PA 2.2281% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1317% PA 0.6183% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA
For 12 Months 0.1980% PA 0.6770% PA
For 2 Years 0.1980% PA 1.1770% PA
For 3 Years 0.1980% PA 1.4270% PA
For 4 Years 0.1980% PA 1.6770% PA
For 5 years 0.1980% PA 1.8020% PA