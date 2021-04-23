(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0771% PA 0.6729% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0335% PA 0.7165% PA

For 12 months 0.0323% PA 0.9073% PA

For 2 Years 0.0323% PA 1.4073% PA

For 3 Years 0.0323% PA 1.6573% PA

For 4 years 0.0323% PA 1.9073% PA

For 5 years 0.0323% PA 2.0323% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1629% PA 0.5871% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1399% PA 0.6101% PA

For 12 Months -0.0921% PA 0.7829% PA

For 2 Years -0.0921% PA 1.2829% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0921% PA 1.5329% PA

For 4 years -0.0921% PA 1.7829% PA

For 5 years -0.0921% PA 1.9079% PA

EURO VALUE 23 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2939% PA 1.0439% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2707% PA 1.0207% PA

For 12 Months 0.2421% PA 1.1171% PA

For 2 Years 0.2421% PA 1.6171% PA

For 3 Years 0.2421% PA 1.8671% PA

For 4 years 0.2421% PA 2.1171% PA

For 5 years 0.2421% PA 2.2421% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1795% PA 0.5705% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2003% PA 0.5497% PA

For 12 Months -0.1993% PA 0.6757% PA

For 2 Years -0.1993% PA 1.1757% PA

For 3 Years -0.1993% PA 1.4257% PA

For 4 Years -0.1993% PA 1.6757% PA

For 5 years -0.1993% PA 1.8007% PA