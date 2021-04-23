Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0771% PA 0.6729% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0335% PA 0.7165% PA
For 12 months 0.0323% PA 0.9073% PA
For 2 Years 0.0323% PA 1.4073% PA
For 3 Years 0.0323% PA 1.6573% PA
For 4 years 0.0323% PA 1.9073% PA
For 5 years 0.0323% PA 2.0323% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1629% PA 0.5871% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1399% PA 0.6101% PA
For 12 Months -0.0921% PA 0.7829% PA
For 2 Years -0.0921% PA 1.2829% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0921% PA 1.5329% PA
For 4 years -0.0921% PA 1.7829% PA
For 5 years -0.0921% PA 1.9079% PA
EURO VALUE 23 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2939% PA 1.0439% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2707% PA 1.0207% PA
For 12 Months 0.2421% PA 1.1171% PA
For 2 Years 0.2421% PA 1.6171% PA
For 3 Years 0.2421% PA 1.8671% PA
For 4 years 0.2421% PA 2.1171% PA
For 5 years 0.2421% PA 2.2421% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1795% PA 0.5705% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2003% PA 0.5497% PA
For 12 Months -0.1993% PA 0.6757% PA
For 2 Years -0.1993% PA 1.1757% PA
For 3 Years -0.1993% PA 1.4257% PA
For 4 Years -0.1993% PA 1.6757% PA
For 5 years -0.1993% PA 1.8007% PA