Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1204% PA 0.6296% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA
For 12 months -0.0110% PA 0.8640% PA
For 2 Years -0.0110% PA 1.3640% PA
For 3 Years -0.0114% PA 1.6140% PA
For 4 years -0.0114% PA 1.8640% PA
For 5 years -0.0114% PA 1.9890% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1758% PA 0.5743% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1644% PA 0.5856% PA
For 12 Months 0.0684% PA 0.8066% PA
For 2 Years 0.0684% PA 1.3066% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0684% PA 1.5566% PA
For 4 years 0.0684% PA 1.8066% PA
For 5 years 0.0684% PA 1.9316% PA
EURO VALUE 29-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3057% PA 1.0557% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA
For 12 Months 0.2426% PA 1.1176% PA
For 2 Years 0.2426% PA 1.6176% PA
For 3 Years 0.2426% PA 1.8676% PA
For 4 years 0.2426% PA 2.1176% PA
For 5 years 0.2426% PA 2.2426% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1540% PA 0.5960% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1802% PA 0.5698% PA
For 12 Months -0.2050% PA 0.6700% PA
For 2 Years -0.2050% PA 1.1700% PA
For 3 Years -0.2050% PA 1.4200% PA
For 4 Years -0.2050% PA 1.6700% PA
For 5 years -0.2050% PA 1.7950% PA