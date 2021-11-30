(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0746% PA 0.6754% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA

For 12 months 0.1604% PA 1.0354% PA

For 2 Years 0.1604% PA 1.5354% PA

For 3 Years 0.1604% PA 1.7854% PA

For 4 years 0.1604% PA 2.0354% PA

For 5 years 0.1604% PA 2.1604% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1476% PA 0.6024% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0233% PA 0.7733% PA

For 12 Months 0.3840% PA 1.2590% PA

For 2 Years 0.3840% PA 1.7590% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3840% PA 2.0090% PA

For 4 years 0.3840% PA 2.2590% PA

For 5 years 0.3840% PA 2.3840% PA

EURO VALUE 30 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3364% PA 1.0864% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3020% PA 1.0520% PA

For 12 Months 0.2497% PA 1.1247% PA

For 2 Years 0.2497% PA 1.6247% PA

For 3 Years 0.2497% PA 1.8747% PA

For 4 years 0.2497% PA 2.1247% PA

For 5 years 0.2497% PA 2.2497% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1658% PA 0.5842% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1988% PA 0.5512% PA

For 12 Months 0.1987% PA 0.6763% PA

For 2 Years 0.1987% PA 1.1763% PA

For 3 Years 0.1987% PA 1.4263% PA

For 4 Years 0.1987% PA 1.6763% PA

For 5 years 0.1987% PA 1.8013% PA