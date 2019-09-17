KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8894% PA 2.6394% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.8203% PA 2.5703% PA

For 12 months 1.7991% PA 2.6741% PA

For 2 Years 1.7991% PA 3.1741% PA

For 3 Years 1.7991% PA 3.4241% PA

For 4 years 1.7991% PA 3.6741% PA

For 5 years 1.7991% PA 3.7991% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5346% PA 1.2846% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5905% PA 1.3405% PA

For 12 Months 0.7121% PA 1.5871% PA

For 2 Years 0.7121% PA 2.0871% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7121% PA 2.3371% PA

For 4 years 0.7121% PA 2.5871% PA

For 5 years 0.7121% PA 2.7121% PA

EURO VALUE 17-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1729% PA 0.9229% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1473% PA 0.8973% PA

For 12 Months 0.0701% PA 0.9451% PA

For 2 Years 0.0701% PA 1.4451% PA

For 3 Years 0.0701% PA 1.6951% PA

For 4 years 0.0701% PA 2.9451% PA

For 5 years 0.0701% PA 2.0701% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1602% PA 0.5898% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2048% PA 0.5452% PA

For 12 Months -0.2180% PA 0.6570% PA

For 2 Years -0.2180% PA 1.1570% PA

For 3 Years -0.2180% PA 1.4070% PA

For 4 Years -0.2180% PA 1.6570% PA

For 5 years -0.2180% PA 1.7820% PA