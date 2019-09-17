Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.8894% PA 2.6394% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.8203% PA 2.5703% PA
For 12 months 1.7991% PA 2.6741% PA
For 2 Years 1.7991% PA 3.1741% PA
For 3 Years 1.7991% PA 3.4241% PA
For 4 years 1.7991% PA 3.6741% PA
For 5 years 1.7991% PA 3.7991% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5346% PA 1.2846% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5905% PA 1.3405% PA
For 12 Months 0.7121% PA 1.5871% PA
For 2 Years 0.7121% PA 2.0871% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7121% PA 2.3371% PA
For 4 years 0.7121% PA 2.5871% PA
For 5 years 0.7121% PA 2.7121% PA
EURO VALUE 17-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1729% PA 0.9229% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1473% PA 0.8973% PA
For 12 Months 0.0701% PA 0.9451% PA
For 2 Years 0.0701% PA 1.4451% PA
For 3 Years 0.0701% PA 1.6951% PA
For 4 years 0.0701% PA 2.9451% PA
For 5 years 0.0701% PA 2.0701% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1602% PA 0.5898% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2048% PA 0.5452% PA
For 12 Months -0.2180% PA 0.6570% PA
For 2 Years -0.2180% PA 1.1570% PA
For 3 Years -0.2180% PA 1.4070% PA
For 4 Years -0.2180% PA 1.6570% PA
For 5 years -0.2180% PA 1.7820% PA