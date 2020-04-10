Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.0614% PA 1.8114% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.9783% PA 1.7283% PA
For 12 months 0.8031% PA 1.6781% PA
For 2 Years 0.8031% PA 2.1781% PA
For 3 Years 0.8031% PA 2.4281% PA
For 4 years 0.8031% PA 2.6781% PA
For 5 years 0.8031% PA 2.8031% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4316% PA 1.1816% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4831% PA 1.2331% PA
For 12 Months 0.5930% PA 1.4680% PA
For 2 Years 0.5930% PA 1.9680% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5930% PA 2.2180% PA
For 4 years 0.5930% PA 2.4680% PA
For 5 years 0.5930% PA 2.5930% PA
EURO VALUE 10-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0277% PA 0.7223% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1064% PA 0.6436% PA
For 12 Months -0.1177% PA 0.7573% PA
For 2 Years -0.1177% PA 1.2573% PA
For 3 Years -0.1177% PA 1.5073% PA
For 4 years -0.1177% PA 1.7573% PA
For 5 years -0.1177% PA 1.8823% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2343% PA 0.5157% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2258% PA 0.5242% PA
For 12 Months -0.1360% PA 0.7390% PA
For 2 Years -0.1360% PA 1.2390% PA
For 3 Years -0.1360% PA 1.4890% PA
For 4 Years -0.1360% PA 1.7390% PA
For 5 years -0.1360% PA 1.8640% PA