Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1095% PA 1.8595% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.3266% PA 1.0766% PA
For 12 months 0.4349% PA 1.3099% PA
For 2 Years 0.4349% PA 1.8099% PA
For 3 Years 0.4349% PA 2.0599% PA
For 4 years 0.4349% PA 2.3099% PA
For 5 years 0.4349% PA 2.4349% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28 05 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0150% PA 0.7650% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1773% PA 0.9273% PA
For 12 Months 0.3539% PA 1.2289% PA
For 2 Years 0.3539% PA 1.7289% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3539% PA 1.9789% PA
For 4 years 0.3539% PA 2.2289% PA
For 5 years 0.3539% PA 2.3539% PA
EURO VALUE 28 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0609% PA 0.8109% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1174% PA 0.6326% PA
For 12 Months 0.1819% PA 0.6931% PA
For 2 Years 0.1819% PA 1.1931% PA
For 3 Years 0.1819% PA 1.4431% PA
For 4 years 0.1819% PA 1.6931% PA
For 5 years 0.1819% PA 1.8181% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 05 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2208% PA 0.5292% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2335% PA 0.5165% PA
For 12 Months 0.1273% PA 0.7477% PA
For 2 Years 0.1273% PA 1.2477% PA
For 3 Years 0.1273% PA 1.4977% PA
For 4 Years 0.1273% PA 1.7477% PA
For 5 years 0.1273% PA 1.8727% PA