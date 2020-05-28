(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1095% PA 1.8595% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.3266% PA 1.0766% PA

For 12 months 0.4349% PA 1.3099% PA

For 2 Years 0.4349% PA 1.8099% PA

For 3 Years 0.4349% PA 2.0599% PA

For 4 years 0.4349% PA 2.3099% PA

For 5 years 0.4349% PA 2.4349% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28 05 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0150% PA 0.7650% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1773% PA 0.9273% PA

For 12 Months 0.3539% PA 1.2289% PA

For 2 Years 0.3539% PA 1.7289% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3539% PA 1.9789% PA

For 4 years 0.3539% PA 2.2289% PA

For 5 years 0.3539% PA 2.3539% PA

EURO VALUE 28 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0609% PA 0.8109% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1174% PA 0.6326% PA

For 12 Months 0.1819% PA 0.6931% PA

For 2 Years 0.1819% PA 1.1931% PA

For 3 Years 0.1819% PA 1.4431% PA

For 4 years 0.1819% PA 1.6931% PA

For 5 years 0.1819% PA 1.8181% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 05 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2208% PA 0.5292% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2335% PA 0.5165% PA

For 12 Months 0.1273% PA 0.7477% PA

For 2 Years 0.1273% PA 1.2477% PA

For 3 Years 0.1273% PA 1.4977% PA

For 4 Years 0.1273% PA 1.7477% PA

For 5 years 0.1273% PA 1.8727% PA