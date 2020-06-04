KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0805% PA 0.8305% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.2320% PA 0.9820% PA

For 12 months 0.3755% PA 1.2505% PA

For 2 Years 0.3755% PA 1.7505% PA

For 3 Years 0.3755% PA 2.0005% PA

For 4 years 0.3755% PA 2.2505% PA

For 5 years 0.3755% PA 2.3755% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0135% PA 0.7365% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1331% PA 0.8831% PA

For 12 Months 0.3148% PA 1.1898% PA

For 2 Years 0.3148% PA 1.6898% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3148% PA 1.9398% PA

For 4 years 0.3148% PA 2.1898% PA

For 5 years 0.3148% PA 2.3148% PA

EURO VALUE 04 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1170% PA 0.8670% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0376% PA 0.7124% PA

For 12 Months -0.1294% PA 0.7456% PA

For 2 Years -0.1294% PA 1.2456% PA

For 3 Years -0.1294% PA 1.4956% PA

For 4 years -0.1294% PA 1.7456% PA

For 5 years -0.1294% PA 1.8706% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2053% PA 0.5447% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2467% PA 0.5033% PA

For 12 Months 0.1395% PA 0.7355% PA

For 2 Years 0.1395% PA 1.2355% PA

For 3 Years 0.1395% PA 1.4855% PA

For 4 Years 0.1395% PA 1.7355% PA

For 5 years 0.1395% PA 1.8605% PA