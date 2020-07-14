KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0181% PA 0.7681% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0954% PA 0.8454% PA

For 12 months 0.2301% PA 1.1051% PA

For 2 Years 0.2301% PA 1.6051% PA

For 3 Years 0.2301% PA 1.8551% PA

For 4 years 0.2301% PA 2.1051% PA

For 5 years 0.2301% PA 2.2301% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1569% PA 0.5931% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0271% PA 0.7229% PA

For 12 Months 0.1218% PA 0.9968% PA

For 2 Years 0.1218% PA 1.4968% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1218% PA 1.7468% PA

For 4 years 0.1218% PA 1.9968% PA

For 5 years 0.1218% PA 2.1218% PA

EURO VALUE 14 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1881% PA 0.9381% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1100% PA 0.8600% PA

For 12 Months 0.0317% PA 0.9067% PA

For 2 Years 0.0317% PA 1.4067% PA

For 3 Years 0.0317% PA 1.6567% PA

For 4 years 0.0317% PA 1.9067% PA

For 5 years 0.0317% PA 2.0317% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2222% PA 0.5278% PA

For 12 Months 0.1517% PA 0.7233% PA

For 2 Years 0.1517% PA 1.2233% PA

For 3 Years 0.1517% PA 1.4733% PA

For 4 Years 0.1517% PA 1.7233% PA

For 5 years 0.1517% PA 1.8483% PA