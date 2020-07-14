Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0181% PA 0.7681% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0954% PA 0.8454% PA
For 12 months 0.2301% PA 1.1051% PA
For 2 Years 0.2301% PA 1.6051% PA
For 3 Years 0.2301% PA 1.8551% PA
For 4 years 0.2301% PA 2.1051% PA
For 5 years 0.2301% PA 2.2301% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1569% PA 0.5931% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0271% PA 0.7229% PA
For 12 Months 0.1218% PA 0.9968% PA
For 2 Years 0.1218% PA 1.4968% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1218% PA 1.7468% PA
For 4 years 0.1218% PA 1.9968% PA
For 5 years 0.1218% PA 2.1218% PA
EURO VALUE 14 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1881% PA 0.9381% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1100% PA 0.8600% PA
For 12 Months 0.0317% PA 0.9067% PA
For 2 Years 0.0317% PA 1.4067% PA
For 3 Years 0.0317% PA 1.6567% PA
For 4 years 0.0317% PA 1.9067% PA
For 5 years 0.0317% PA 2.0317% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2222% PA 0.5278% PA
For 12 Months 0.1517% PA 0.7233% PA
For 2 Years 0.1517% PA 1.2233% PA
For 3 Years 0.1517% PA 1.4733% PA
For 4 Years 0.1517% PA 1.7233% PA
For 5 years 0.1517% PA 1.8483% PA