Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0025% PA 0.7525% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0591% PA 0.8094% PA
For 12 months 0.1990% PA 1.0740% PA
For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.5740% PA
For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.8240% PA
For 4 years 0.1990% PA 2.0740% PA
For 5 years 0.1990% PA 2.1990% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1774% PA 0.5726% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1260% PA 0.6240% PA
For 12 Months 0.0366% PA 0.9116% PA
For 2 Years 0.0366% PA 1.4116% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0366% PA 1.6616% PA
For 4 years 0.0366% PA 1.9116% PA
For 5 years 0.0366% PA 2.0366% PA
EURO VALUE 11 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2209% PA 0.9709% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2070% PA 0.9570% PA
For 12 Months 0.0996% PA 0.9746% PA
For 2 Years 0.0996% PA 1.4746% PA
For 3 Years 0.0996% PA 1.7246% PA
For 4 years 0.0996% PA 1.9746% PA
For 5 years 0.0996% PA 2.0996% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2193% PA 0.5307% PA
For 12 Months 0.1467% PA 0.7283% PA
For 2 Years 0.1467% PA 1.2283% PA
For 3 Years 0.1467% PA 1.4783% PA
For 4 Years 0.1467% PA 1.7283% PA
For 5 years 0.1467% PA 1.8533% PA