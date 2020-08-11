KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0025% PA 0.7525% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0591% PA 0.8094% PA

For 12 months 0.1990% PA 1.0740% PA

For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.5740% PA

For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.8240% PA

For 4 years 0.1990% PA 2.0740% PA

For 5 years 0.1990% PA 2.1990% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1774% PA 0.5726% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1260% PA 0.6240% PA

For 12 Months 0.0366% PA 0.9116% PA

For 2 Years 0.0366% PA 1.4116% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0366% PA 1.6616% PA

For 4 years 0.0366% PA 1.9116% PA

For 5 years 0.0366% PA 2.0366% PA

EURO VALUE 11 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2209% PA 0.9709% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2070% PA 0.9570% PA

For 12 Months 0.0996% PA 0.9746% PA

For 2 Years 0.0996% PA 1.4746% PA

For 3 Years 0.0996% PA 1.7246% PA

For 4 years 0.0996% PA 1.9746% PA

For 5 years 0.0996% PA 2.0996% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2193% PA 0.5307% PA

For 12 Months 0.1467% PA 0.7283% PA

For 2 Years 0.1467% PA 1.2283% PA

For 3 Years 0.1467% PA 1.4783% PA

For 4 Years 0.1467% PA 1.7283% PA

For 5 years 0.1467% PA 1.8533% PA