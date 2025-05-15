Open Menu

FESCO Completes Various Projects With Rs. 451.261m During April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FESCO completes various projects with Rs. 451.261m during April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Construction Directorate of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed various development projects across the region during April 2025 with an estimated cost of more than Rs.451.261 million.

Giving some details, FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that FESCO directorate electrified 46 villages with Rs.82.716 million in eight districts of FESCO including Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions, namely Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Khushab while 7 HT projects were completed with a cost of Rs.279.502 million and 64 LT proposals with Rs 89.043 million.

He said that on special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Aamer, the Construction Directorate completed 19 LT proposals in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs. 23.496 million, 19 in Jhang at a cost of Rs 28.535 million, 14 in Sargodha at a cost of Rs.

16.340 million and 12 in Mianwali at a cost of Rs. 20.672 million.

Similarly, 9 new villages were illuminated in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs. 11.292 million, 11 in Jhang at a cost of Rs. 26.358 million, 16 in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 26.358 million and 10 in Mianwali at a cost of Rs. 21.873 million.

Likewise, 2 HT proposals were completed in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs. 201.376 million, 3 HT proposal was completed in Jhang at a cost of Rs. 9.850 million while 1 HT proposal in Mianwali at a cost of Rs.40.174 million, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr. Muhammad Aamer has directed the construction department to complete more ongoing schemes with the same spirit so that consumers across the region could get maximum relief.

Timely completion of electrical development projects will improve FESCO's distribution, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I seri ..

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

14 minutes ago
 UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump o ..

UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

10 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

19 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

19 hours ago
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

19 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

19 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

19 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

19 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business