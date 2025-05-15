FESCO Completes Various Projects With Rs. 451.261m During April
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Construction Directorate of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed various development projects across the region during April 2025 with an estimated cost of more than Rs.451.261 million.
Giving some details, FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that FESCO directorate electrified 46 villages with Rs.82.716 million in eight districts of FESCO including Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions, namely Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Khushab while 7 HT projects were completed with a cost of Rs.279.502 million and 64 LT proposals with Rs 89.043 million.
He said that on special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Aamer, the Construction Directorate completed 19 LT proposals in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs. 23.496 million, 19 in Jhang at a cost of Rs 28.535 million, 14 in Sargodha at a cost of Rs.
16.340 million and 12 in Mianwali at a cost of Rs. 20.672 million.
Similarly, 9 new villages were illuminated in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs. 11.292 million, 11 in Jhang at a cost of Rs. 26.358 million, 16 in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 26.358 million and 10 in Mianwali at a cost of Rs. 21.873 million.
Likewise, 2 HT proposals were completed in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs. 201.376 million, 3 HT proposal was completed in Jhang at a cost of Rs. 9.850 million while 1 HT proposal in Mianwali at a cost of Rs.40.174 million, he added.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr. Muhammad Aamer has directed the construction department to complete more ongoing schemes with the same spirit so that consumers across the region could get maximum relief.
Timely completion of electrical development projects will improve FESCO's distribution, he added.
