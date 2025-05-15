PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 1,425 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,425.39 points, a positive change of 1.20 percent, closing at 119,961.91 points as compared to 118,536.53 points on the last trading day.
A total of 698,965,992 shares were traded during the day as compared to 609,063,142 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs39.089 billion against Rs41.913 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 458 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 312 of them recorded gains and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 39 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pakistan Refinery with 50,818,876 shares at Rs 33.82 per share, Cnergyico PK with 47,570,881 shares at Rs 7.85 per share and K-Electric Ltd. with 40,246,546 shares at Rs 4.45 per share.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,029.56 per share closing at Rs 11,325.15 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 209.99 rise in its share price to close at Rs 9,201.27.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 104.90 per share price, closing at Rs 3,155.10, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs 46.18 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,550.00.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,425 points5 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.6,700 to 335,200 per tola2 hours ago
-
KPRA team visits hotels, restaurants in Galiyat4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 20259 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges establishment of shortest possible trade routes with Central Asia18 hours ago
-
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives18 hours ago
-
SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 202118 hours ago
-
RCCI hosts awareness session on Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan18 hours ago
-
KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi19 hours ago