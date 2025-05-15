RDA inflows rise to $10.180 bn in April 2025

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 07:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.180 billion by the end of April 2025 as compared to US $10.003 billion by March (2025) end.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during April were recorded at US$ 177 million as compared to US$ 235 million in March and US$ 204 million in February 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 8,802 to 814,244 in April 2025 from 805,442 accounts in March 2025.

By the end of March, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $456 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $900 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $58 million in Roshan Equity Investment.

