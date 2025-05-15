Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 May 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 07:26 PM
The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.51 280.
47
GBP 376.61 372.17
EUR 317.46 313.74
JPY 1.9413 1.9185
SAR 75.59 74.70
AED 77.19 76.80
