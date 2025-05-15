Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.51 280.

47

GBP 376.61 372.17

EUR 317.46 313.74

JPY 1.9413 1.9185

SAR 75.59 74.70

AED 77.19 76.80

