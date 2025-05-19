Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 May 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 08:19 PM
The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
75 281.80
USD 282.68 283.75
EURO 316.80 318.35
GBP 376.50 378.50
JPY 1.93 1.98
AED77.20 77.50
SAR75.55 75.80
