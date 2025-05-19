Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

75 281.80

USD 282.68 283.75

EURO 316.80 318.35

GBP 376.50 378.50

JPY 1.93 1.98

AED77.20 77.50

SAR75.55 75.80

