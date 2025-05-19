Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Sofia Express, Banglar Agrajatra and Marangas Asclepius carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday

Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘Maersk Beaufort’ with Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Sunny Honor and Ivan-6 left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Sofia Express and Bam Bam are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 140,487 tonnes, comprising 95,487 tonnes imports cargo and 45,000 export cargo carried in 3,100 Containers (760 TEUs Imports & 2,340 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are three ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier ‘EM Zenith’ & three more container ships, Hansa Africa, Seaspan Santos, MSC Martina are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on today, while four container ships, MSC Guernsey, MSC Falcon-III, GFS Juno and Xin Lian Chang are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ

