Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 07:12 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
90 281.95
USD 282.80 283.90
EURO 318.80 320.40
GBP 378.70 380.70
JPY 1.94 1.99
AED77.20 77.50
SAR75.60 75.80
APP/MSQ
