Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 May 2025

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 07:12 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

90 281.95

USD 282.80 283.90

EURO 318.80 320.40

GBP 378.70 380.70

JPY 1.94 1.99

AED77.20 77.50

SAR75.60 75.80

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed For ..

Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces

41 seconds ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Gener ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..

43 seconds ago
 99 suspects arrested last week

99 suspects arrested last week

44 seconds ago
 CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen A ..

CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir

46 seconds ago
 Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to sel ..

Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination

48 seconds ago
 After military win over India, Pakistan must focus ..

After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers

3 minutes ago
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student i ..

NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..

6 minutes ago
 High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements

High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series

Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside ..

FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office

6 minutes ago
 Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representatio ..

Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representation: Musadik Malik

6 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business