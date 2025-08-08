Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 August 2025
Published August 08, 2025
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.36 281.32
GBP 382.13377.63
EUR 331.59 327.69
JPY 1.9322 1.9095
SAR 75.78 74.88
AED 77.44 76.
51
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3571
LIBOR 3M 4.2260
LIBOR 6M 4.0605
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD281.16279.87277.22274.96272.43 269.84267.50
EUR328.13327.00 324.55322.46 320.06 317.59 315.37
GBP377.85376.19372.70369.70 366.33362.84359.68
