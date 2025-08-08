Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 August 2025
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 282.
45 282.50
USD 283.86 284.90
EURO 330.70 332.20
GBP 381.00 382.75
JPY 1.91 1.98
AED77.40 77.55
SAR75.65 75.85
