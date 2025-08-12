Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 August 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 06:56 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025)

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 282.

40 282.45

USD 283.86 284.90

EURO 329.00 331.10

GBP 380.45 382.60

JPY 1.90 1.96

AED77.30 77.55

SAR75.55 75.85

APP/MSQ

