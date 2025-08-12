Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 August 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 06:56 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 282.
40 282.45
USD 283.86 284.90
EURO 329.00 331.10
GBP 380.45 382.60
JPY 1.90 1.96
AED77.30 77.55
SAR75.55 75.85
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister chairs committee to strategize Pakistan’s engagement with WEF26 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister chairs FCDO to review progress on key economic reforms26 minutes ago
-
KP Govt offers grants for self-employment, paid internship26 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against ‘Floor Mills Association’ in price-fixing case2 hours ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan secures landmark US reciprocal tariff reduction, major boost for exporters: Commerce Minist ..2 hours ago
-
National economy on path to fast recovery with record growth, stability: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 August 202537 seconds ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs500 to Rs 358,300 per tola5 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 August 202539 seconds ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 August 202541 seconds ago