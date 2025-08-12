Open Menu

Finance Minister Chairs Committee To Strategize Pakistan’s Engagement With WEF

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the Committee for Pakistan’s Engagement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) was held Tuesday at the Finance Division under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik (virtually), SAPM for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani and senior officials from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), board of Investment (BOI), National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), and Mr. Musharraf Zaidi, Chief Coordinator to the Prime Minister, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The Chair outlined the objectives of the meeting and the Committee constituted by the Prime Minister last week, for shaping a coherent national strategy for enhancing Pakistan’s engagement with WEF to secure opportunities for investment, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

The participants shared ideas and discussed strategies to strengthen Pakistan’s leadership role at the WEF, with a special focus on creating direct engagement channels that yield tangible benefits for the people of Pakistan—particularly women, youth, and the business community.

The deliberations emphasized compiling a comprehensive list of all ongoing WEF initiatives in Pakistan, assessing their progress, and identifying execution gaps.

The Committee also explored avenues for cooperation with WEF in priority areas such as investment and economic growth, digitalization and emerging technologies including AI, skills development and productive employment, and climate change.

A key focus remained on ensuring Pakistan’s greater participation in the “future of jobs” discourse and promoting increased female labor force participation.

Additionally, the Committee discussed measures to improve Pakistan’s standing in the Global Gender Gap Index.

The Chair thanked the participants for their valued inputs and hoped the Committee’s deliberations would help adopt a structured, coordinated approach to Pakistan’s future engagement with the WEF, reinforcing the government’s commitment to positioning the country as an active, forward-looking partner in shaping the global economic agenda.

